Man arrested for entering bank in Prosperity, threatening employees

Police and deputies

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A man who threatened bank employees and then struggled with police and deputies who responded to the scene was taken to the Newberry County Jail on Thursday.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist Prosperity Police when the first responding officers noted the suspect's "aggressive nature" upon their arrival at First Citizens Bank.

With backup at the location, both deputies and police attempted to take control of the situation but were forced to call in additional backup when he struggled against them.

Ultimately, the man was apprehended, taken to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, and finally to jail. Authorities said the suspect in the case was known to have mental health problems.