Richland deputies say man was shot at home in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent a man to the hospital.

According to the report, deputies were called to a home on Freshwater Drive on Monday, March 29, around 6:45 p.m. after reports that a person was shot.

Deputies found a man lying on the floor inside the front door of a home, according to RCSD. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains.

According to the department, they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.