Richland County suspect arrested for domestic violence was out on bond on murder charge; deputy sent to hospital

26-year-old now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 26-year-old man who was out on bond for a murder charge was arrested Sunday night and now faces multiple charges, including murder and domestic violence. Both the suspect and a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy ended up in a local hospital.

According to a statement by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, on Sunday, Sept. 3, deputies answered a call regarding domestic violence with a weapon in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia.

Arriving at the location, deputies observed Raqwan Williams attempting to flee the scene. A short chase involving sheriff's deputies took place within the apartment complex with the suspect driving erratically and side-swiping a car before intentionally going head-on with a RCSD vehicle. After wrecking his vehicle, Williams fled on foot but was apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit shortly afterward.

Two weapons were recovered from Williams' vehicle and both he and Richland County Deputy Michelle Burnside were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the deputy remains hospitalized.

Williams has been charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

He was out on bond on an earlier murder charge and is currently at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.