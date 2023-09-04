Richland County suspect arrested for domestic violence was out on bond on murder charge; deputy sent to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 26-year-old man who was out on bond for a murder charge was arrested Sunday night and now faces multiple charges, including murder and domestic violence. Both the suspect and a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy ended up in a local hospital.
According to a statement by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, on Sunday, Sept. 3, deputies answered a call regarding domestic violence with a weapon in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia.
Arriving at the location, deputies observed Raqwan Williams attempting to flee the scene. A short chase involving sheriff's deputies took place within the apartment complex with the suspect driving erratically and side-swiping a car before intentionally going head-on with a RCSD vehicle. After wrecking his vehicle, Williams fled on foot but was apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit shortly afterward.
Two weapons were recovered from Williams' vehicle and both he and Richland County Deputy Michelle Burnside were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the deputy remains hospitalized.
Williams has been charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.
He was out on bond on an earlier murder charge and is currently at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Sheriff Leon Lott said, "My deputy would not be in the hospital if he would have been in jail where he belonged. Murder and all his other charges show a total disregard for the law and how dangerous he is out in the community. I pray our criminal justice system works this time."