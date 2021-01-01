x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Man shot to death at Columbia motel on New Year's Eve

According to the report, deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a shooting.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve shooting. 

According to the report, deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a shooting. They found a man in a motel room who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to RCSD. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

North Myrtle Beach officer dies in New Year's morning accident

Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election

People in South Carolina tell us the Good Stuff in 2020