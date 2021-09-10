No weapon at River Bluff High School despite fight between students, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is taking to social media in hopes of getting out ahead of a rumor alleging someone had a weapon on a local school campus.
The department asked the community, on Friday, to share a statement it had released on the matter which stemmed from an incident at River Bluff High School. Police have since looked into the incident and found claims of a weapon on campus to be false.
They now believe the rumor stemmed from an assault that happened on Wednesday. The department also stressed that all students are safe.
In the meantime, there are additional officers are on the campus as the investigation continues.