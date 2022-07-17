Shooting at Richland County extended stay hotel leaves one dead

Neither a suspect nor the victim has been publicly identified.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm a shooting at the InTown Suites on Two Notch Road ended in a man's death on Saturday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, investigators responded to 8310 Two Notch Road around 9:39 p.m. in regard to the shooting.

The department said that its deputies arrived to find a man in one of the hotel rooms that had been shot in the upper body. He died at the scene.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. The victim's name has not been shared publicly.