Shooting at Richland County extended stay hotel leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm a shooting at the InTown Suites on Two Notch Road ended in a man's death on Saturday night.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, investigators responded to 8310 Two Notch Road around 9:39 p.m. in regard to the shooting.
The department said that its deputies arrived to find a man in one of the hotel rooms that had been shot in the upper body. He died at the scene.
The sheriff's office hasn't released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. The victim's name has not been shared publicly.
As the investigation continues, the sheriff's department is asking anyone who may have valuable information regarding the violent crime to contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-888-CRIME-SC.