1 dead, another injured in suspected Kershaw County road rage shooting

Investigators are searching for a vehicle believed to be a newer-model white Honda Accord after someone inside opened fire on another vehicle near Elgin.

ELGIN, S.C. — A shooting just after midnight is believed to have resulted from road rage. Now, deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle tied to the incident and the death that followed.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway) near Watts Hill Road northeast of Elgin.

According to Chief Deputy Tyrell Coleman, arriving deputies found a white Dodge Dart with three people of unspecified ages in it, and two of them were shot. The male victim died at the scene. A female victim was taken to an area emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Coleman said investigators believe they are looking for a newer model white Honda Accord that left the scene heading toward Lugoff.

Investigators are also working with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to establish more leads in the case.