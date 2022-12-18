Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night.
According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
They arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, authorities haven't released any information about the victim or a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
The investigation is still underway and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can share it by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.