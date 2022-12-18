Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

At this time, authorities haven't released any information about the victim or a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

They arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still underway and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available, authorities said.