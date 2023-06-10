Columbia Police investigating shooting on Rosewood Drive

Police, who described the situation as an isolated incident, said a person is being questioned about the shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Rosewood Drive on Saturday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive just after noon. The victim was described only as a young male as officials work to confirm the person's age.

At this time, police believe the victim's wound to the lower body is not life-threatening. No specifics regarding what led up to the shooting or how it occurred have been released. Police currently have one person detained for questioning and are describing the shooting as an isolated incident.