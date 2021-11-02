Shooting leaves man dead off of Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead off of Bluff Road near Williams-Brice Stadium.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 21 National Guard Road, the address of 21 Oaks Apartments.
Once on scene, deputies say they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation remains ongoing and deputies say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
If you have any information about the shooting, investigators ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.