Shooting leaves man dead off of Bluff Road

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on National Guard Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead off of Bluff Road near Williams-Brice Stadium.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 21 National Guard Road, the address of 21 Oaks Apartments.

Once on scene, deputies say they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing and deputies say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

If you have any information about the shooting, investigators ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: