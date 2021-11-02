x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting leaves man dead off of Bluff Road

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on National Guard Road.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead off of Bluff Road near Williams-Brice Stadium.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 21 National Guard Road, the address of 21 Oaks Apartments.

Once on scene, deputies say they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation remains ongoing and deputies say they do not believe there is a threat to the community. 

If you have any information about the shooting, investigators ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED: Teen shot to death in northeast Richland County

RELATED: 3-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Richland County

In Other News

Judge freezes Alex Murdaugh's assets