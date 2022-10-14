More victims suspected in South Carolina human trafficking case that led to 3 arrests

The agency's chief also had a message for those who are being trafficked: Help is available.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — State agents have made three arrests in a human trafficking case that they believe may have had other unknown victims.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Friday that it had worked with multiple agencies in the arrests of 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson, and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson. The three were charged with trafficking in persons where the victim was under 18 - first offense. Both Vereen and Ladson also face charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Warrants provided by SLED allege that all three knew the victim was under the age of 18 and knowingly trafficked that victim at the Comfort Suites Hotel located at 710 Frontage Road E in Myrtle Beach at some point between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said it's important for those who suspect human trafficking to report it. And with concern that there may be others, his agency is urging the community to remain vigilant.

"If you or someone you know is being trafficked, help is available,” Keel said.