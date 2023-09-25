SLED charges SC inmate with taking hostage, sexual assault

The 23-year-old McCormick County inmate took a female guard hostage, assaulted her, officials say.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced a 23-year-old inmate at SC McCormick Correctional Institution (MCI) has been charged with taking a hostage, criminal sexual conduct -- first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in regard to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2023.

According to the arrest warrants, MCI inmate Timothy D Sherard Jr., used a shank or knife to force a female South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) officer into a bathroom in the education building at MCI and then forcibly commit sexual assault on the victim, threatening her with physical violence or death if she didn't participate.

The victim had abrasion marks on her neck consistent with manual strangulation.