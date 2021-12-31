South Carolina drug bust leads to 400 marijuana edibles, two arrests

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Steven David Petty, of Gaffney, was arrested at Carousel Music and charged with trafficking marijuana 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds and distribution of marijuana.

And, 47-year-old Sirena Petty, also of Gaffney, faces the same charges. Each is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf. WSPA-TV reports the Pettys were arrested Wednesday.