One arrested after 6 pounds of cocaine intercepted heading to her home

Agents set up a "controlled delivery" and then arrested Quanisha Lashay Manago when she put the package in her car.

KERSHAW, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is in custody in connection with more than six pounds of cocaine that were addressed to her and delivered during a controlled undercover operation.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said that agents from multiple agencies seized the delivery of more than 6.6 pounds of suspected cocaine that was destined for an address on West Richland Street in Kershaw, South Carolina.

The large shipment of drugs had been sent from outside the country to the home and addressed to 28-year-old Quanisha Lashay Manago of the same residence.

Inside the package, according to the sheriff's department, were two compressed bricks of compressed powder that later tested positive for cocaine.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said that several agencies sharing information and working together helped throughout the entire process - particularly in the next step.

With the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, county authorities managed to complete the delivery on Monday afternoon but with agents closely monitoring the process and a SWAT team nearby.

Manago, to whom the package was addressed, came out along with another woman. Manago allegedly then took possession of the package from an undercover delivery agent who was in her yard. She then allegedly put the package in the back seat of a car and got in the driver's seat as the other woman got in the passenger's side.

That's when authorities said agents made their move and took both women into custody. A search of the home also uncovered a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Manago was charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The other woman, who was not identified, was also not charged in the case.

Sheriff Faile said the drugs were estimated to have a worth of $180,000 at $60 a gram.

"This was a lot of Cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street," the sheriff said.