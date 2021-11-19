South Carolina man accused of pointing gun at postal worker delivering package

Authorities say Kirk Talley faces a charge of first-degree assault with other charges possible.

CHESTER, S.C. — A Chester County man has been arrested after a confrontation that ended with him pointing a gun at a postal worker, investigators say.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, a uniformed postal worker arrived in a marked postal van on Friday with the intent of delivering a package to a home on Brendale Drive.

However, when the driver pulled up to the home, investigators say the owner, Kirk Talley, approached the postal worker and questioned that person about being on his property.

The sheriff's office said the postal worker explained and presented identification but said that Talley responded by pointing a gun into the window of the postal van at the worker. Talley is then accused of following the postal worker in his vehicle as they left the property.

Deputies were notified following a 911 call and soon found Talley, who was still in his vehicle. A short investigation followed and Talley was arrested and charged with first-degree assault with other charges possible.