SC parents charged with killing child after baby tested positive for fentanyl

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two Kershaw County parents are charged killing their child after police say their little girl died and had fentanyl in her system.

Donovan Marshall Wright, 27, and Taylor Cheyenne Metz, 31, are charged with homicide by child abuse.

Their one-year-old daughter died in June. Deputies say evidence an lab results showed the child has fentanyl, a powerful prescription painkiller, in her system.

Officers brought the new charge after consulting with Newberry Pathology Group, LLC, the Kershaw County Coroner's Office, and the solicitor’s office.

The two turned themselves over to authorities Friday. As of Friday night, the two were at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.