Eau Claire students now allowed to leave after reported gunfire near campus

No injuries were reported. Buses have already left the school with students and police are assisting others who are awaiting car transportation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students are now being allowed to leave Eau Claire High School following reports of gunfire near the campus on Thursday afternoon.

According to Richland One School District spokesperson Karen York, the school system was notified of reports of gunfire in the area of the Eau Claire High School campus during the 3 p.m. hour.

York said the immediate concern was for the safety of students who are usually released from their classes roughly in that timespan. However, she said there were no reports of injuries among students or staff.

Since then, buses have been allowed to leave. Columbia Police, who are investigating the incident, also assisted students who didn't ride the bus and were awaiting pick-up by their parents.

Police said they received the initial reports from the department's ShotsSpotter alert system which listens for and triangulates the sounds of gunfire. The shots were believed to be on Elliot Street which runs along the north side of the Eau Claire High School campus.