Sumter County authorities capture suspects behind auto breaking and entering spree

Law enforcement apprehends second suspect involved in Sumter County auto break-ins, including alleged shooter.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County investigators believe they have brought an end to a recent crime spree involving two men - one of whom is believed to have opened fire on a victim who caught them in the act.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that they believe 24-year-old Quavez Lee Young and 22-year-old Jatori Avont Burgess are responsible for dozens of vehicle break-ends in the Sumter County area in the last few months.

In one particular case on April 12, investigators believe Young and Burgess were about to break into a vehicle when the victim was alerted by his security system and surprised them both.

Investigators believe Burgess then fired several rounds at the victim as both suspects ran.

After an extensive investigation, Young was arrested between May 10 and May 11 and denied bond on a charge of larceny or breaking into motor vehicles. The arrest of Burgess came on Thursday at a Rembert home with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service. He faces a charge of firing into a dwelling, larceny or breaking into motor vehicles, and attempted murder. He was also denied bond.