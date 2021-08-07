'Light of the family': Trinity Sanders' family wants answers, justice

19-year-old Trinity Sanders was killed earlier this week in the Caughman Rd. community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local family is asking for answers after their loved one was found dead early Monday morning.

Trinity Sanders' family shared fond memories with News19 Thursday about the 'light of the family' and hopes to find answers about her senseless killing.

“She was like a little angel in our family," Karen Moore, aunt to Trinity says. "She was so sweet.”

Karen Moore and her daughter Kiara shared memories of their beloved cousin, Trinity Sanders who was shot and killed earlier this week. She was just 19-years-old.

Columbia Police haven’t said much about her killing, only that it happened in the Moores Creek Community around 5 a.m.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the Moores Creek community near Caughman Road. Officers were dispatched to Musgroves Mill Rd. at approx. 5 a.m. Limited info at this time. Updates posted here. The RC Coroner’s Office is assisting. pic.twitter.com/kvPjrKO1WL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 5, 2021

“At every family event, she’ll be there," Karen remembers. "She’ll get up and dance. Sometimes she would just sit and watch the adults dance, and she would just smile.”

Kiara says she was a mentor to Trinity. “One of my favorite memories is when I took her to the mall and we went to Forever 21, and I remember we tried on like ten dresses, and she picked her favorite one, and I bought her the dress. And I did her makeup and then we went out.”

Both Kiara and her mother Karen always did Trinity’s makeup. They loved using that time to bond.

“The last time I talked to Trinity was actually on the Fourth of July," Kiara tells News19, "and it had been maybe a couple weeks before we spoke, and it was a random text message out of the blue. She just asked me what I was doing and I said, 'Oh I’m in Virginia,' and she was like, 'Oh, I just wanted you to put my eyelashes on because I’m going to a cookout.' And I was like 'aww, Trinity I wish I was there to help you.' Since that was the last thing she asked me to do for her, I’m making sure to put those eyelashes on before the service. I’m going to make sure I do the last thing she wanted me to do.”

Now, this family just wants answers and justice for Trinity, "If anyone knows anything," Karen pleads, "I mean just something so small could solve the crime, please come forward because this has been, I mean, it's like a nightmare that we haven't woken up from."

This investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to keep the story updated.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: