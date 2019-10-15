RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting last month at My Place Bar and Grill in northeast Columbia, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to calls about a shooting outside of My Place Bar and Grill, located at 7720 Claudia Drive, around 3:30 a.m. on September 15. The investigation revealed that Russell Belton, 30, was outside of the bar when he began shooting a pistol into the air, according to investigators.

Deputies say Marvin Bookert, 20, who was standing behind a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP gas station across the street, heard the gunshots and returned fire, striking Belton and several vehicles. Bookert fled the scene in a beige Ford Crown Victoria.

RELATED: One man injured in early morning shooting at bar

Deputies say Bookert was arrested on October 5 on charges of attempted murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of malicious injury to private property.

Two days after Bookert’s arrest, deputies say Belton turned himself in on October 7 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated breach of peace.

in an unrelated incident, deputies announced on Monday that a man was stabbed at the same bar.

RELATED: Man stabbed at bar, Richland County deputies say