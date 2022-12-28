Two arrested in connection to shooting at Colony Apartments

While police say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, "evidence collected at the scene is offering valuable information."

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a woman on Tuesday at a Columbia apartment complex, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say 19-year-old Jimmy Murphy Kelly is charged with fatally shooting as 23-year-old acquaintance Tuesday in the parking lot of Colony Apartments at 3545 West Beltline Boulevard.

While police say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, "evidence collected at the scene is offering valuable information."

Kelly is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Also charged is 21-year-old Zavia Dorsey, who police say had knowledge about the crime and was not honest and forthcoming with investigators. Dorsey is charged with obstruction of justice

While investigating the shooting Tuesday afternoon, city officials say they became aware that residents at the apartment complex had been without water or heat since Saturday, December 24. City leaders continue to investigate conditions at the complex and assist residents.

If you have any information about the shooting, investigators ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: