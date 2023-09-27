Richland County Coroner identifies two men killed in Tuesday shooting

Incident occurred at an apartment complex on Willow Oaks Drive in northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the names of two men killed in an early morning shooting in northeast Richland County on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Daeonte K. Lang, 25, and Christopher Haynes, 21, both of Columbia, were found dead at the scene outside a third-story apartment in the 1000 block of Willow Oaks Drive. That address is that of the Greenbrier Apartments, which is off Parklane Road in northeast Columbia.

Investigators with Richland County Sheriff's Department are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. The coroner's office is working with the sheriff's department to solve this homicide.