Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

Winnsboro Police said they are following up on leads in the case.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools.

Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.

Seibles said that five people were sitting on the sign for the nearby Chatham Forest subdivision when someone allegedly drove by in a gray car and opened fire. The vehicle then escaped heading west down 9th Street.

Two of the five were wounded - one in the right leg and the other in the left leg. The resulting investigation temporarily shut down 9th Street as crews investigated and gathered up shell casings. Seibles said the bullets appeared to be small caliber based on the casings found.

While police haven't released any details regarding a possible suspect or motive, the chief said they are following up on leads.