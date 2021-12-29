Vehicle crashes into building after chase in Columbia

No injuries were reported, police said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a chase in Columbia ended with a vehicle crashing into a building on Wednesday night.

Columbia Police told News19 that the incident began when officers noticed a stolen car and began pursuing it. News19 received reports of a vehicle being pursued in the area of North Main Street - not far from the area where the chase ended abruptly.

Columbia Police said the allegedly stolen vehicle ended up crashing into a building at the LRADAC Substance Misuse Treatment Center on Colonial Drive. No injuries were reported in the incident in the vehicle or the building. News crews on the scene reported significant damage to the building and the vehicle.