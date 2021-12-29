Shooting call under investigation in West Columbia, police chief confirms

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in West Columbia are responding to reports of a shooting that happened late Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Marion Boyce told News19 that the shooting call came in sometime in the 4 p.m. hour. Police are currently on the scene in the 700 block of Shull Street.

Boyce said the investigation is still in the early stages, so information about a motive, suspect, or the condition of anyone struck by the gunfire is still very limited.