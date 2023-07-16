Video shows suspects who stole several guns from a Kershaw County gun store

Ten more illegally obtained guns are on the streets in Kershaw County after a midweek break-in at a gun store. The sheriff has released a video of the suspects.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The search continues for two suspects who stole ten guns from a Kershaw County gun store.

It's one of the worst thefts in Kershaw, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. He says the break-in at Freedom First Outfitters occurred around 4 a.M. On Thursday.

"They had busted a window on the side of the building and had a metal mesh-type screen behind it," he said. "They managed to get it open just enough to squeeze."

Boan said the suspects triggered the alarm, and law enforcement was on the scene within a minute of the call. The whole ordeal lasted only a few short minutes. The sheriff said they got away with 10 Glock pistols.

"Criminals are going to find ways to get their hands on guns no matter what, this is a key example of that," he said. "They broke in with the intent to get more than they did but I think with the alarm going off it scared them out of there pretty quick so they got the closest to the entry point where they went in."

Boan said that due to the large number of stolen weapons, the agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting in the investigation. The sheriff has also released a video of the suspects.

"They're wearing masks; they're wearing dark clothes and everything," he said. "We're really not able to identify them much but maybe somebody may recognize the way they're walking or something about them that they may see in the video."

The store was not open on Sunday, with a sheet of wood covering where the break-in happened. Even with 10 more illegally obtained firearms on the streets, Boan is confident in the safety of his county.

"There's always a concern about guns getting into the wrong hands, but when you look at 10 compared to the citizens of Kershaw County, they have a whole lot more than 10," he said. "So, whoever has those guns with bad intent, I feel like most of our citizens here are well-defended."