Woman faces attempted murder charge after pistol-whipping, shooting at boyfriend

Authorities said the shooting happened on Maryville Drive. The victim was later found at an address on Edmund Highway.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies say she opened fire on her boyfriend.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened on Thursday during a fight between the suspect, 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Stroman, and the victim on Maryville Drive. Sheriff Jay Koon said Stroman initially pistol-whipped the victim before shooting at him several times as he was trying to leave their shared home.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire and Stroman left after the shooting. However, Sheriff Koon said deputies eventually found Stroman at a home on Edmund Highway later the same day.