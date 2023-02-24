Sheriff: Sumter student intended to stab student who was picking on him, others

The knife was found and confiscated before he had the chance to directly threaten any students or teachers, officials said.

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are clarifying earlier details and sharing new ones regarding a Sumter County 7-year-old who is accused of bringing a knife to school with the intent of stabbing other students and teachers.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that they now believe the Cherryvale Elementary School student never directly threatened any student or teacher with the 7-inch knife he brought with him. Instead, authorities say a teacher noticed the knife as he opened his backpack. The sheriff's office added that the teacher then contacted the school resource officer who then confiscated the knife.

It was during an interview with the school resource officer and a principal that the student announced that he intended to stab the teacher and students - particularly a child who had been "picking" on him.

The sheriff's office also detailed the future legal process for the child since he is too young to be charged criminally. The office said a child under the age of 11, also can't be detained by law enforcement without an order from a family court.

"The Sheriff's Office does not impose or enforce discipline of children and questions about any disciplinary actions should be addressed to the Sumter School District," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

The sheriff's office is investigating, however, if there was any negligence in the child getting the knife in the first place. In this case, the child's parents could face charges.

The incident will also be referred to the S.C. Department of Social Services after the sheriff's office investigation ends.

“We will do everything within our power to protect our children from harm," Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. "At the same time, we support school and DSS officials as they work to balance discipline and compassion with all children."