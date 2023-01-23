Woman who stole money from state's unemployment insurance system sentenced to jail, must pay back almost $40K

A jury found Diana Jordan guilty on four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman who allegedly stole almost $40,000 from South Carolina's Unemployment Insurance (UI) system over an eleven-year period has been convicted of fraud and other crimes according to SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 for her role as the leader of a fraud ring that stole the money. She was charged and a jury found her guilty of four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement (or misrepresentation).

Jordan was sentenced to one-year active sentence in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center followed by five years of probation upon completion of her prison sentence. She is additionally ordered to pay back $39,998.70 in restitution fees owed to SCDEW.