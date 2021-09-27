Woman's death being investigated by Sumter County Sheriff

A 32-year-old woman was found dead on Frierson Road a week ago, but deputies don't believe that is where she was killed.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances regarding death of a woman found on a road in Sumter.

Rose Marie Driggers, 32, was found on Frierson Road on September 19.

Preliminary results of the autopsy did not reveal any forms of trauma, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Final autopsy results are pending.

Investigators do not think Frierson Road is the initial incident location and this case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Investigators have determined a person of interest.