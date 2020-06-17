Allen University holds a scholarship tour

The ‘All That Can Be Imagined’ tour presents incoming Allen students with scholarship checks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials from Allen University are traveling around the state to congratulate incoming students and awarding them scholarships.

“We want them to know that we are proud and happy that they have chosen to come to Allen University," Dean of Enrollment Management Marilyn DeBerry says.

The ‘All That Can Be Imagined’ Scholarship Tour has been traveling all around South Carolina and beyond to present scholarships to future Allen University students.

DeBerry explains, “During this pandemic, we feel that all this negativity and all of these things going on with COVID19 we feel that we’re going to show some positivity that’s out there and going on in the world and Allen University is out there showing that positivity.”

Each student visited has met a certain criteria to receive a scholarship for the four years that they will be at Allen University.

“For them to be able to attend an institution of higher education- a great institution, a great nurturing environment- and also receive scholarship money is also a blessing and something that they can also harp on to their parents and the community can be involved in the success of the student," says Associate VP of Institutional Advancement Dr. Teesa Brunson.

The group from Allen has and will travel everywhere from Augusta to Charlotte and even Atlanta to congratulate their incoming students.

Dean of Admissions Charles Singley says, “We’ve touched every regional area in the state trying to let everyone know the great things we’re doing at Allen.”

They will continue to travel and award scholarships in the coming weeks.