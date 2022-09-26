Boost your eSTEAM in Sumter the first weekend in October

Sumter is gearing up for free family festival bringing together enthusiasts in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUMTER, S.C. — eSTEAM Sumter is a free family festival celebrating and bringing together enthusiasts in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

On Monday, Erika Williams, event organizer stopped by News19 to talk about the family fun event.

"To esteem is to respect or admire,“ said Williams. “So, while you are getting excited about the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (eSTEAM) festival, you can admire the beauty of this region, feel good about what you're learning, and ultimately your eSTEAM will be boosted in Sumter."

The entertainment and STEAM adventure is sure to provide family fun to everyone. It brings together educational entities, industries, economic and community developers and STEM Organizations.

“The purpose is to expose festival participants to advances and opportunities in these ever-growing areas through interactive exhibits, fun filled displays and hands-on activities,” said Williams.

eSTEAM Sumter will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. along main street in downtown Sumter.

WLTX is proud to be the community partner for this event.