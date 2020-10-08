Columbia College names new president

William T Bogart to take office in October, help transition school to coed status

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia College Board of Trustees have announced that William (Tom) Bogart will become the school's new president. Bogart will assume the office on Oct. 1, 2020, becoming Columbia College's twentieth president.

In the position, Bogart will help the college's transition from an all-female institution to coed status and expand the school's role in the Capital City.

"Dr. Bogart is well-positioned to lead the college into the future," said Board Chair Thomas C. Keith. "He has been an effective, innovative and collaborative higher education leader for 30 years. His academic focus on urban economic development will be valuable to the college and to the City of Columbia.”

Bogart earned his undergraduate degree from Rice University and a Masters and Doctorate degrees in Economics from Princeton University. He was a faculty member at Case Western Reserve University from 1990-2002, Chief Academic Officer at York College in Pennsylvania from 2002-2010 and President of Maryville College in Tennessee from 2010-2020.

During his tenure at Maryville, Bogart lead two campus-wide strategic planning efforts, helped to secure the largest gift in the history of the College and increased annual fund giving by 40%, increased net assets from $77 million to $145 million, increased the endowment from $51 million to $91 million, and operated with a net unrestricted budget surplus every year. The College received multiple awards for beautification, sustainability and climate change initiatives added benefits to same-gender partners, and increased student diversity through Scots Science Scholars program (NSF funded) and “Dreamer” initiative in partnership with Equal Chance for Education.

Dr. Bogart thanked the Board of Trustees and the Search Committee, noting, “It is an incredible honor to join Columbia College. The mission resonates with me, with its emphasis on preparing students for personal and professional success and especially its focus on service, social justice and, leadership. Columbia College has the strength of identity forged from an undergraduate residential liberal arts core combined with the flexibility of graduate and online education to meet students where they are and serve their needs. This combination of assets is crucial to thriving in the coming decade, and to establishing Columbia College as an innovative private co-ed liberal arts college in the state capital. I am excited to work with the Columbia College community to extend its historical traditions and mission to a new population, while continuing to reinforce its distinctive sense of community.”

