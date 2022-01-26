Columbia College secures multiple ranks for online programs in new report

The college was ranked for several of its online degree programs by the U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 academic year.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — South Carolina colleges are giving the state a lot to be proud of after Columbia College's online Masters in Criminal Justice program was ranked 37. The school also ranked in Best Online Bachelor's Programs and Best Online Masters in Education Categories by U.S News and World Report.

The company's Best Online Programs report also recognized the University of South Carolina as being number one for its online graduate nursing program.

According to U.S. News and World Report, its rankings are done annually for online programs in an effort to aid future college students in choosing the best school for them.

The 2022 rankings were concluded after the evaluation of over 1,800 different colleges and universities and a study of each school's quality of education.

The Masters in Criminal Justice program at Columbia College has been the bridge between its graduates and multiple work agencies like SC Law Enforcement Division, SC Highway Control, Connecticut State Police, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“We are striving for continual improvement. Our program in the near future will include both qualitative and quantitative research methods," the program's Chair, Wayne Davis said in a release. "In addition, students will apply logic and math to assess various laws and behaviors, all while recognizing the importance of diversity, ethics, and relationships.”