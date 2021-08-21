Students return to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Monday after shooting injures three on campus

When students return to school on Monday, they will see several changes, including an increased security presence.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Normally, excitement is in the air with Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students, parents and the community pumped to attend the Friday night football game. But this week isn't normal.

The football game against May River has been moved to the opposing team's high school in Bluffton in the wake of a shooting that injured three students on campus Wednesday.

When students return to school on Monday, they will see several changes, including an increased security presence. School leadership says the added security is to make sure everyone feels safe.

"Right now, our game plan is to return safely on Monday," said Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District's Superintendent.

"We will be adding extra security there and that won't be there for just a few days," Dr. Foster said. "Those security measures and staff will be in place for the remainder of the school year. We're also looking at adjustments to how the school day functions.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says that a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident, but there could be more arrests.