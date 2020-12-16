Sign up now for Richland One virtual job fair

Midlands school district schedules virtual job fair January 2021, offers $1000 signing bonus for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have a passion for teaching and can be flexible in this time of pandemic, Richland County School District One is looking for more talented teachers to join its team. The district’s Virtual Teacher Job Fair will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Interested applicants must possess or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate by June 30, 2021, and must register for the job fair online by January 15 at this link: 2021 R1 Virtual Job Fair.

Incentives include a $1,000 early signing bonus for math, science, special education and foreign language teachers who sign contracts before April 30.

Applicants who would like more information should contact Joya Gregg in the Richland One Office of Human Resource Services at joya.gregg@richlandone.org.