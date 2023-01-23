Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways

As the process to find a new superintendent continues in Richland School District Two, we're learning more about the potential cost to part ways with the old one.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways.

Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district spokesman.

Now that he's resigned, the district could have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

His employment agreement, obtained by News19, says Davis was making roughly $254,000, and adds that the district could have to pay him 18 months salary to part ways.

Whether or not that money will have to be paid remains unclear as terms of his separation have not been outlined.

On Thursday, News19 pressed the board for answers on the agreement, but Board Chair Lindsay Agostini said they couldn't talk about it.

"That, that cannot be discussed, I have no comment on that at this time," Agostini said.

That same day, Agostini added it could take weeks for the process with Davis to be completed, as Nancy Gregory, a more than 40-year district employee, comes on temporarily in his place.

“We were very anxious and excited to get a superintendent in place that the board had confidence in," Agostini said.

During her time at Richland Two, Gregory has held positions including teacher and principal and was the Chief Instructional Officer before becoming Interim Superintendent.

News19 asked the district if other senior and executive staff members were considered for the position, including current Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn Franklin and Executive Directors for Elementary and Secondary Schools Tracy Footman and Dr. Sabrina Suber, but were told in a statement from Agostini that the information could not be discussed as it was brought up in closed door executive session.

"We've made a great choice with Nancy Gregory," Agostini said. "There will be in the future a search for a superintendent."

A committee will be formed in the next two weeks to start the process of looking for a permanent replacement for Dr. Davis, according to Agostini.