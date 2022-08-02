SC House considering its own private school voucher bill

One bill would create a 3-year program to give $5,000 in tuition assistance to 5,000 students eligible for Medicaid or who have parents in the military.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Leaders in the South Carolina House appear to be pushing their own bill to give poorer parents money to pay tuition at private schools.

A House subcommittee approved a bill Tuesday that would create a three-year program to give $5,000 in tuition assistance to 5,000 students whose families are eligible for Medicaid or who have parents in the military.

The money can only be spent for tuition fees or books.