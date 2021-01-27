SC educators seeking answers about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

State educators worldwide are trying to get definitive answers as the full vaccine rollout plan remains unclear.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina educators are seeking priority for the next COVID-19 vaccine phase.

The South Department of Education Superintendent says teacher's health is crucial to accomplish the goal of returning to full face to face instruction. The Orangeburg County School District is planning to get its employees vaccinated.

"Dr. Foster, is there any word of a timeframe for teachers able to get the vaccination?" asked Betty Pelzer.

That question asked by an Orangeburg County Board Member, Betty Pelzer, is being echoed by many. State educators worldwide are trying to get definitive answers as the full vaccine rollout plan remains unclear.

News 19 took a closer look at Orangeburg County, which saw a recent uptick in positive cases.

The school district surveyed its staff members to gauge interest in the vaccine.

According to Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster, the school district has 18,000 employees, and 13,720 responded to the survey. 620 people said they wanted the vaccine, while 195 did not. 557 employees were unsure, but Dr. Foster says they still have time to decide.

While SC, like other states, currently faces limited supplies of vaccine, DHEC continues to work with Gov. @henrymcmaster, @SCHospitals, @SCMedAssoc, hospitals and other key providers to help get vaccines into the arms of South Carolinians as quickly as possible. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 27, 2021

News 19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Education on how they plan to get teachers vaccinated. The spokesperson, Ryan Brown, says Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a letter to DHEC and Governor Henry McMaster to prioritize educators and support staff when Phase 1B begins.

On DHEC's website, Phase 1B is expected to begin early spring.

All educators and support staff will be eligible for the vaccine. Brown says teachers will not be required to get vaccinated. He says students will not get the vaccine yet because the FDA has not approved one for people under the age of 16.

Looking back into Orangeburg County, students are expected to return to a hybrid model in February.