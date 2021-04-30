Two Midlands high schools ranked top in the state

Both Chapin High School and Dreher High School ranked in the top 10 best schools of the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Midlands high schools are getting big recognition.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the best schools in South Carolina, and two Midlands schools made the top 10.

Chapin High School in Lexington Richland School District Five was ranked the fifth best high school in South Carolina.

Chief of Instruction in Chapin’s school district, Michael Guliano, credits the accomplishment to their teachers.

"Hiring the best teachers possible to be able to teach our students is crucially important to make sure that they're successful," said Guliano. "The relationships that our teachers and staff build with students, but then also, in collaboration with families across School District Five."

The school's overall score was 93.1 out of 100. They earned top scores in math and reading and have a graduation rate of 94%.

Also in the top 10 of schools in South Carolina is Dreher High School in Richland School District One.

"I was proud," said Kevin Hassinger, principal of Dreher High. "I was particularly proud that we were listed as second highest in the Midlands."



Dreher earned an overall score of 91.47 and its graduation rate is 87%.

The data from the study is based on the 2018-2019 school year, but Hassinger said the news was a great morale boost after a tough year with the pandemic.

"It also made me feel a bit validated for our staff and students, because the work that's been going on, particularly during COVID, has been tremendous and the students have persevered," Hassinger told News19. "They've shown a lot of grit, and our teachers have been very adaptive, and learn to change the way they do things and we're still finding some success."