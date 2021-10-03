University of South Carolina to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday that the school will be holding in-person commencement exercises for Spring 2021 graduates. According to the university, more than 6,300 students will be graduating from the Columbia campus this May and more than 8,000 from the entire USC system.
The events will be on May 7-8 at Williams-Brice Stadium. While specific details are still being ironed out, the scheduled ceremonies are as follows:
Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional degree graduates
Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Williams-Brice (rain or shine)
- Darla Moore School of Business
- Arnold School of Public Health
- School of Music
Saturday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. at Williams-Brice (rain or shine)
- South Carolina Honors College (BARSC students only)
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Information and Communications
Saturday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Williams-Brice (rain or shine)
- College of Education
- College of Pharmacy
- College of Engineering and Computing
- College of Social Work
- College of Nursing
- College of Hospitality, Retain and Sport Management
- Palmetto College
School of Law ceremony will be Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m. on the Horseshoe
Doctoral ceremony will be Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Koger Center
There will be a special in-person Recognition Ceremony for 2020 graduates Saturday, May 15, at Williams-Brice Stadium. See the UofSC signature events page online to reserve a spot for the ceremony.
UofSC's School of Medicine will have a virtual ceremony at noon Thursday, May 6.
UofSC will maintain COVID-19 safety protocols for each ceremony, including asking attendees to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. Ticket availability and seating will vary by ceremony. Ceremony-specific details can be found through the University's Registrar's office.