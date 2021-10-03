University of South Carolina to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May 2021

Special recognition ceremony for 2020 graduates will be May 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday that the school will be holding in-person commencement exercises for Spring 2021 graduates. According to the university, more than 6,300 students will be graduating from the Columbia campus this May and more than 8,000 from the entire USC system.

The events will be on May 7-8 at Williams-Brice Stadium. While specific details are still being ironed out, the scheduled ceremonies are as follows:

Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional degree graduates

Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Williams-Brice (rain or shine)

Darla Moore School of Business

Arnold School of Public Health

School of Music

Saturday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. at Williams-Brice (rain or shine)

South Carolina Honors College (BARSC students only)

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Information and Communications

Saturday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Williams-Brice (rain or shine)

College of Education

College of Pharmacy

College of Engineering and Computing

College of Social Work

College of Nursing

College of Hospitality, Retain and Sport Management

Palmetto College

School of Law ceremony will be Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m. on the Horseshoe

Doctoral ceremony will be Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Koger Center

UofSC's School of Medicine will have a virtual ceremony at noon Thursday, May 6.

Hey, #UofSC21! We'll see you at Williams-Brice Stadium in May. 🎓



MORE including plans for a special recognition ceremony for our #UofSC20 alumni. ➡️ https://t.co/qGuBX03Cqk pic.twitter.com/gAiSgG0yZw — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 10, 2021