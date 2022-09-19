Vice President Kamala Harris headed to Orangeburg on Tuesday, Sept. 20

Kamala Harris, US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will speak at SC State University's Fall Convocation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris returns to Orangeburg, South Carolina, to address students and faculty at SC State University's Fall Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

This will be Harris' third trip to the Palmetto State since taking office in 2020. She visited the Greenville-Spartanburg area in June 2021 and was in Columbia for a fundraiser for the SC Democratic Party in June 2022.

On Tuesday, Harris will welcome the largest freshman class in 15 years to the campus of SC State in Orangeburg. The Fall Convocation will be held at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center at 1 p.m.. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the Vice President is expected to deliver remarks on the importance of participating in the election process, and will later lead a conversation with students about mental health and other issues important to young Americans, according to a White House itinerary.

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women."

Harris will be accompanied by US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

President Joe Biden delivered the commencement speech at SC State in December 2021.

Because of security concerns with the Vice President's visit, students and employees at SC State should expect changes in available entrances to campus and parking restrictions on Tuesday.