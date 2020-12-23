Coping with holiday stress amid COVID-19

Creating a routine and focusing on what’s positive can make a difference.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays can be a stressful time during a normal year, but the added concern of COVID-19 can create additional anxiety.

Jennifer Wolff is a certified Trauma Treatment Specialist and owner of J.J. Wolff Counseling Services in Columbia.

“One of the huge stressors is the sense of isolation that people feel that sends a fear of what can I do, what can I not do, and just overall, it can be sadness that I can’t be with my loved ones like I had in the past,” Wolff said.

“What have I gained? What can I be grateful for? Maybe, for example, it’s brought me back home…. What has worked in tough situations before, and then do it and then some,” Wolff said. “The self-care piece is extremely important. Keep your traditions alive, laugh, sleep well, eat well.”

Some have lost a loved one.

“When you’re dealing with that type of grief, I think it’s extremely important to honor the memory of the loved one not being there,” Wolff said.

Others are staying separate this holiday to try to protect their loved ones from getting sick.

“So, you’re saying hey, I love you and I care about you…. I’m not going to be there for this Christmas, but guess what, there are all these really cool, neat ways that we can connect, so they can feel like, I’m still with you, I’m just with you differently,” Wolff said. “For this year, we have to remember this is a temporary condition. It’s not a permanent condition, and that’s really important to keep it into context.”