Village Idiot Pizza gives back to essential workers

Village Idiot Pizza has delivered nearly 1,000 pizzas to front line workers at local hospitals, fire houses, police departments and nursing homes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Locally owned pizza restaurant Village Idiot is delivering donated pizza to front line workers who are working hard through the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant co-owner Brian Glynn and a friend created the pizza-gram program to help feed essential workers during this stressful time.

Anyone who wants to help contribute can donate $10, which will get two large pizzas delivered to essential workers. Glynn said they have dropped off pizzas to local hospitals, fire houses, police departments and nursing homes.

So far, Glynn says they have donated close to 1,000 pizzas.

Santa let our delivery drivers drive the sleigh yesterday ✨ We dropped 50 pies off to Lexington Medical Center thanks to your donations! 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/jHYUKn1uzp — Village Idiot Pizza (@IdiotPizza) December 23, 2020

"It's just a good way, if people want to do something and don't know what to do ... it's a quick ten bucks, giving two pizzas, and it's going to people who a lot of times are having a bad day and that pizza really cheers them up," Glynn said.