Village Idiot Pizza gives back to essential workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Locally owned pizza restaurant Village Idiot is delivering donated pizza to front line workers who are working hard through the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant co-owner Brian Glynn and a friend created the pizza-gram program to help feed essential workers during this stressful time.
Anyone who wants to help contribute can donate $10, which will get two large pizzas delivered to essential workers. Glynn said they have dropped off pizzas to local hospitals, fire houses, police departments and nursing homes.
So far, Glynn says they have donated close to 1,000 pizzas.
"It's just a good way, if people want to do something and don't know what to do ... it's a quick ten bucks, giving two pizzas, and it's going to people who a lot of times are having a bad day and that pizza really cheers them up," Glynn said.
If you are interested in donating to pizzas to frontline workers, click here to find out how.