COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inspired by Atlanta-based actor and philanthropist Tyler Perry's act of kindness -- he paid for groceries for every senior and high-risk shopper in 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana during special shopping hours last week -- Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Bi-Lo, Harvey's, Fresco y Más, and Winn-Dixie supermarkets, paid for groceries for health care workers and first responders in seven states during special shopping hours Monday night.

Perry had challenged others to follow his lead in an interview. Southeastern Grocers' President and CEO Anthony Hucker said, "Southeastern Grocers is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness. Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them. We were inspired to pay it forward and hope to inspire others so we can continue to lift spirits during this difficult time. As a community, we are stronger together and will win together with kindness.”

The grocery store chain has locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

All BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will continue to extend shopping hours on Mondays and Tuesdays to provide a special shopping hour from 8–9 p.m. dedicated to health care professionals and first responders. Additionally, seniors and high-risk customers are invited to shop the first hour of operations, Monday through Friday, as a continued safety precaution. The grocer asks all customers to remain respectful of this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment.

Southeastern Grocers