3,667 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 48 additional deaths

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports over 4 million total tests for coronavirus have been performed in the state as of Jan. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Sunday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 8.

There were 3,667 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 4,986 were confirmed Friday, Jan. 8. South Carolina had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,315 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 48 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 5 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 496 probable deaths.

2,374 new hospitalizations were reported on Sunday, with 464 of those patients in intensive care and 250 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 323,855/30,670

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,315/496

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,033,815

12,821 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

28.6% percent positive

