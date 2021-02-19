More than 1,500 confirmed cases as hospitalizations continue to fall

There were 1,585 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 17.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,325 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 51 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 13 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 888 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 1,122 reported on Friday, a drop from Thursday's numbers. 265 of those patients in intensive care and 151 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 432,780/65,157

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,325/888

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,642,635

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

27,073 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

8.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources