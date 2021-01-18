COVID-19 drive-through vaccination site open near Williams-Brice Stadium

Prisma Health opens appointment-only vaccination location Monday, Jan. 18 near Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has opened a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Columbia near Williams-Brice Stadium.

Monday, Jan. 18. The appointment-only location on National Guard Road, off Bluff Road near Williams-Brice Stadium, began at 8 a.m. Monday and runs till 5 p.m.. The location will be dispensing vaccinations through Saturday, Jan. 23.

The site will be by appointment only. People cannot drive up to the site to get the vaccine. This vaccine site can only be made through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

To receive their vaccine, people should access these sites by visiting www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine for the latest information about the vaccination process and how to request an appointment either online or by phone at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762.)

Patients with appointments will drive up, get the injection and will be asked to wait as nurses are required to watch individuals for at least 15 minutes after their injection to ensure they don't have any allergic reactions.

Only those in Phase 1a and those older than 70 are eligible to get their vaccine at this drive-through site. Prisma Health will only be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Prisma Health, once all the sites are in place they expect to administer as many as 10,000 shots per day. They also plan to use mobile health clinics to provide vaccines for the state's rural communities.