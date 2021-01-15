How to build trust in the covid vaccine

Doctors are working to build trust in the vaccine out in the community in an effort to get more people vaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With efforts underway to get people vaccinated for COVID-19, doctors are working to build trust in the vaccine out in the community.

"If it's good enough for your doctor, who guides you to be healthy, what is it that you're waiting on that hasn't come out yet?" asked Dr. Edwin Hayes, an infectious disease physician with Prisma Health.

Dr. Hayes says since the vaccine has started to roll out, several patients have said they wouldn't get it. He believes barriers like the possible cost of the vaccine, accessibility, and how quickly scientists developed it are a few reasons why some people are skeptical.

"What we are seeing is the science added up," Dr. Hayes explained. "These unbiased groups who reviewed the data thought the vaccines do work, they are reasonably safe, and they should be given to the general population."

Prisma Health will open dedicated high-volume community COVID-19 vaccine centers in Columbia and Greenville beginning Monday, Jan. 18.



The sites are appointment-only.



Dr. Hayes suggests people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated should educate themselves about it.

Hayes, who received both doses of the vaccine, says the second dose is when people experience some side effects, but they go away after 24-hours. He says to get around the distrust, people should ask their doctors about it, and community leaders should lead by example.

"There are many communities that can have distrust with the health care system," Dr. Hayes said. "We could work to have more vaccination centers available in areas that they do trust, with leaders in their communities showing them what is entailed and get them through this process safely."

Meanwhile, Prisma Health has a plan to ramp up vaccinations. Prisma is working to set up dedicated high-volume community vaccine centers in Greenville and Columbia starting as soon as next week. With these additional sites in place, they are hoping to administer as many as 10,000 shots per day.