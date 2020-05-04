CHARLESTON, S.C. — An inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate had been incarcerated in the facility for approximately 3 weeks on a Family Court bench warrant.

His Family Court hearing resulted in a sentence of 90 days or $1,200.

He was initially screened for the Coronavirus on March 30 with no issues, and was subsequently classified as an inmate worker.

He became symptomatic this past Friday and was immediately isolated and tested for this reason. Detention center personnel learned today that his test results were positive for COVID-19.

He is currently quarantined under treatment. Detention center personnel are coordinating communication with the inmate’s family.

As a precaution, thirty-five inmates that were being held in the infected inmate’s housing unit have been isolated to one location. They will be under close observation for a minimum of 14 days and will be screened and temperature checked daily.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to screen all incoming inmates, and designated personnel continue to perform temperature checks of all incoming inmates and employees.

A contracted cleaning crew is currently sanitizing all areas that may have been affected.